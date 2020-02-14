A Diamondhead man this week pleaded guilty to molesting a 14-year-old girl in 2017.
Gordon Phillip Gros, 33, on Thursday entered a plea of guilty in Hancock Circuit Court to one count of touching a child for lustful purposes.
Gros was arrested in the case in January 2018 in Washington, D.C., and later extradited back to Hancock County.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Glen Grannan said at the time that Gros was a friend of the girl’s family and had allegedly molested her at the family’s home in Diamondhead.
Gros was remanded to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center on Thursday while Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt ponders sentencing recommendations.
