Hancock County sheriff's deputies on Monday arrested a Bayside Park man for alleged child molestation.
Henry Dell Faulkner, 59, was detained Monday on two counts of sexual battery and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes by a person in a position of trust.
Faulkner was initially arrested in the matter in June 2018 on a single charge of sexual battery, Hancock Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said Tuesday, but a grand jury added the additional charges and Faulkner was rearrested.
"The child involved in (the case) is an acquaintance of the family," then-Hancock Chief Deputy Don Bass said when Faulkner was first arrested last year. "The incident (allegedly) happened a week or more before the arrest. The child reported it to the mother and the mother reported it to us. An investigation ensued, and Faulkner was identified as a suspect and booked accordingly."
At press time Tuesday, Faulkner was still being held without bond at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.