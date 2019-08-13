Hancock County sheriff's deputies on Monday arrested a Bayside Park man for alleged child molestation.

Henry Dell Faulkner, 59, was detained Monday on two counts of sexual battery and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes by a person in a position of trust.

Faulkner was initially arrested in the matter in June 2018 on a single charge of sexual battery, Hancock Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said Tuesday, but a grand jury added the additional charges and Faulkner was rearrested.

"The child involved in (the case) is an acquaintance of the family," then-Hancock Chief Deputy Don Bass said when Faulkner was first arrested last year. "The incident (allegedly) happened a week or more before the arrest. The child reported it to the mother and the mother reported it to us. An investigation ensued, and Faulkner was identified as a suspect and booked accordingly."

At press time Tuesday, Faulkner was still being held without bond at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center.