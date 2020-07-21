The FBI Jackson Field Office is leading the investigation into an assault on a federal law enforcement officer in Gautier, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the FBI.
"On Tuesday morning, local, state and federal law enforcement were executing a state arrest warrant for kidnapping at an extended stay hotel in Gautier when shots were fired,” according to the release. "A United States Marshal’s Service Task Force Officer was injured during the operation. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening."
Joseph Dale Sonnier, 31, of Hancock County was taken into custody on state kidnapping charges, according to the FBI, and federal charges are pending.
The incident reportedly took place at around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Siegal Select, an extended stay motel.
"The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting and processing the scene,” according to the release. "The FBI is investigating the assault on a federal law enforcement officer.
"Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time."
