A woman who escaped from the Hancock County Adult Detention Center last week has been recaptured.
“Escapee Kasie Mitchell has been apprehended with the assistance of the Lawrence, Walthall and Pike County Sheriffs’ Offices,” Hancock Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release Tuesday evening. “While this was an unfortunate incident, I am pleased that our staff, working with our law enforcement partners throughout the state, was able to safely apprehend Mitchell so that she can be returned to Hancock County to answer her new felony charge of Escape.”
In addition, Mitchell’s boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway, Adam said.
“In short,” Adam said, “anyone and everyone who aids a fugitive from justice will face a criminal charge themself.”
Mitchell, 27, of Tylertown, Mississippi was being held at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center on a hold from the Slidell Police Department stemming from a larceny charge in their jurisdiction.
She apparently scaled a barbed-wire topped fence while in the jail’s exercise yard, and was picked up by someone in a vehicle.
Anyone with more information in the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 228-466-6900.
