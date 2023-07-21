Hancock County sheriff’s investigators on Friday captured a convicted sex offender who was on the run from Washington authorities.
On July 21, “the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received an anonymous tip concerning Joseph Peter Berge III, a wanted fugitive from Washington State since October 2019,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release. “Joseph Berge was believed to be living with his girlfriend, Muriah Jones, in Hancock County under the alias, Seth Jones, with an altered date of birth.”
Investigators contacted the Washington Department of Corrections and were informed Berge was wanted for escaping Washington DOC probation supervision after previously being convicted for two counts of Child Molestation and one count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Adam said. Berge is also wanted in Clark County, Washington for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
Investigators were able to confirm the alias, Seth Jones, had been used in a previous incident reported on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in February 2023, Adam said, and were able to confirm a known address for Seth Jones in Kiln.
“Investigators and patrol deputies proceeded to the address in Kiln,” Adam said. “Upon arrival contact was made with Muriah Jones who was informed they were attempting to locate Joseph Berge to serve an active arrest warrant.
“Upon further investigation, Joseph Berge was located inside the residence.”
Berge was taken into custody without incident, Adam said, and Muriah Jones was arrested for the charge of Felony Hindering Prosecution.
Berge and Jones were transported to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center. Berge has been booked on a hold for Washington DOC.
