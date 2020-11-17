The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at the county’s Adult Detention Center in which three of the inmates overdosed on narcotics and one of them died.
“Although this matter is currently under investigation, preliminary indications are that an unnamed inmate was able to introduce contraband into the correctional facility by concealing the contraband in his gastrointestinal tract,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release Tuesday. “The inmate later distributed the contraband, believed to be heroin, to other inmates. It is believed that three inmates willingly used the illicit substance, all of which experienced symptoms of heroin overdose and respiratory depression.
“Resuscitative efforts were made with all three inmates. One of the three inmates, Sean Russell Overal, 33, Kiln, subsequently went into cardiac arrest.” Adam said Overal was transported to Ochsner Medical Center - Hancock and later Forrest General Hospital, where continued life sustaining measures were unsuccessful.
“Overal was pronounced dead this morning by the medical staff of Forrest General Hospital,” Adam said.
Hancock County jail records show Overal was arrested on Sept. 11 on a charge of grand larceny, and was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
“Due to the on-going investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” Adam said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.