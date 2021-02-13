Hancock House Floats
Elise Deano and Kay Kell — founders of the Hancock House Floats Mardi Gras celebration — on Saturday announced the “Yardi Gras” contest winners.
“We are so excited about this,” Deano said Saturday at Ruth’s Roots as organizers prepared to announce the winning homes and businesses.
“We had nearly 120 contestants,” Kell said.
The Krewe of Boxx home — located at 833 Old Spanish Trail — won the prize for best overall home decorations, including $500 cash and an oyster shell that will be painted by artist She Velasquez of Ashyri Paint Box.
Social Chair, owned by Yuki Northington and located at 201 Main St. in Bay St. Louis, earned the Best Overall Business award, which also included $500 cash and the custom-painted oyster shell.
The “Best in the Bay” award went to 218 Keller St. Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre will prepare a meal for 25 people including shrimp & grits, gumbo, salad and pecan pie bread pudding.
The “Most Wonderful in Waveland” award went to the home at 215 Hillcrest, which featured flambeaux for the theme “Keep the Flame Alive.” Waveland Mayor Mike Smith will present the family with an original artwork created by a local artist, and the family will also receive a $100 gift certificate to Claiborne Hlll Supermarket, plus a year’s supply of Domino’s Pizza.
The “Most Dazzling in Diamondhead” award went to 737 Anela Dr., which featured a “Martian Band.” Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo will present the family with a $200 gift card to Tiki Delivery and a $250 gift certificate to Aloha Wine & Spirits. Be aware, if you’re going to drive by the house to see the decorations, there is also an Anela Court and Anela Street.
A special “Wildest Home” award went to Gayle Adams on Court Street in Bay St. Louis. Adams will receive a free trip to Wild Acres wild animal sanctuary in McHenry in Stone County, including the “Sloth Experience.”
Mrs. Mississippi Jaimee Dorris — one of the contest judges — also announced a special “Miss Congeniality” prize for the home at 450 Easterbrook St. in Bay St. Louis.
Deano and Kell also presented door prizes to 35 contestants whose names were selected at random, including gift certificates, hotel stays, artwork and services.
“No one had a whole lot of time to prepare for this,” Deano said Saturday, “so we really appreciate how much effort everybody put into making this happen. … We’re going to do it again next year, and it’s going to be even bigger and better.”
Look for a complete list of winners and prizes in the Wednesday, Feb. 17 edition of the Sea Coast Echo.
Hancock House Floats has created a Google Map of all the homes and businesses that participated in the first-ever Hancock County “Yardi Gras.” You can access it here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?fbclid=IwAR0jBDFZ_rephwgcWOubqO9RQUrUchEKeBRI44SgDQaUjMzcyIoKITnTS48&mid=1ik6FhKN1g28MU_Ydb_Z4Y3zlzxmXY-c5&ll=30.349612357288844%2C-89.3903716628509&z=11.
You can also access the map at Hancock House Floats Facebook page, and we’ve also shared it on the Sea Coast Echo’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.