Most of the major Mardi Gras parades scheduled for 2022 are still on track, but the Hancock House Floats crew still plans to host its home decorating contest this year.
Elise Deano of Ruth's Roots and Kay Kell started the Hancock House Floats contest last year after most of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s major Mardi Gras parades were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just like you can put your kids in the car and go look around at Christmas lights, you can drive around and look at the house ‘floats,’” Deano said at the time.
This year, Deano said Thursday, even though the parades may still roll, COVID-19 is still amongst us.
"We would love for it not to be a thing this year, but it is," Kell said Thursday.
"Even if some people are afraid of COVID or test positive right before a parade or celebration," Deano said, "at least they can go around and look at all the Mardi Gras decorations."
The cost to register is just a canned food item for the free food bank at Ruth’s Roots — and you can register from home via the Hancock House Floats Facebook page.
"We're also asking for donations to Ruth's Roots in lieu of a registration fee," Kell said. "We don't charge anything to enter, but we do ask that either you bring food down to a blessings box there, and there is now a donation box in the garden you can put a donation in. Ruth's Roots will benefit from it."
The registration deadline is Feb. 15, and "house floats need to be done by that date!!" according to the group's Facebook page. "However, as soon as your house/business is done, please let us know and send us pictures! Tag Hancock House Floats in your house float posts. We will work on a map with hopes to post it soon after the deadline. Remember, there is a $500 first prize for the best decorated business and a $500 prize for the best decorated residence. But.... there is more!!! We plan on having a pile of amazing door prizes that you have a chance to win just by entering. We want the county to be covered in Mardi Gras magic!"
Some of the donated prizes that you could win include: 1. an original Martin Laborde painting from Bee by the Bay Gallery; 2. freshwater Pearl and leather earrings and necklace from Bee by Bay Gallery; 3. a cast glass fleur-de-lis from Studio Inferno in Waveland; 4. a “Baycation” which includes a night at Bay Town Inn and various restaurant/retail gift cards; 5. a gift card from Starfish Cafe."
"We've probably gotten about $3,000 worth of prizes and we hope to collect more of those," Deano said, "and get as many as we got last year. Last year, I believe, we had around $10,000 worth of prizes."
"Please, everybody enter. I think some people don't want to enter, because some of the houses are so big (or the decorations so lavish), but the majority of the prizes are available to anybody, regardless of what you do, and we really want people to get in the Mardi Gras spirit this year."
You can download an entry form here https://forms.gle/wEEPXSMCSUyYpbZw7 or go to the Hancock House Floats Facebook page.
If you'd like to donate a prize this year, you can also contact Kell and Deano at the Hancock House Floats Facebook page.
Mardi Gras day this year will be on Tuesday, March 1.
