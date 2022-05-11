The Hancock County Historical Society is sponsoring the 2nd Annual “What Floats Your Cardboard Boat” Race on Saturday, May 21.
This event -- which takes place from 9 a.m.-noon at the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor beachfront -- is fun filled and entertaining family event for the boat captains, crew and spectators and yes, some boats do float.
Prizes for race finishers and winners, best design, and most dramatic sinking.
Building a boat is a great family project and for businesses and non-profits a team building experience and an excellent venue to promote your organization.
Last years event included 15 boats of unique design and questionable sea worthiness with a majority finishing the race. Hundreds of spectators lined the fishing pier and sea wall to enjoy this highly competitive event.
This year’s event coincides with Pirates Day in the Bay so make it a full day of fun in Old Town Bay Saint Louis.
For construction tips, rules and registration go to https://hancock39520.wixsite.com/my-site or call Chris Roth (228-323-1105)
