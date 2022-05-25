The Hancock County Historical Society on Saturday hosted its second annual “What Floats Your Cardboard Boat” race, more than doubling the turn-out it enjoyed for its inaugural event last year.
“I thought it went very well,” event organizer Chris Roth said. “We had 30 boats registered, with a lot of variety. We had good adult participation and good kid participation. We had a big crowd out there. It was a big success for the Hancock County Historical Society and the city of Bay St. Louis.
“We had a great team of people working out there. From my point of view, it was a great event. The crew did a good job managing the races, and the participants all looked like they had a good time.”
The competition included about 30 hand-made cardboard vessels, including a pirate ship, an aircraft carrier, a gondola, and several different styles of rowboats.
Contestants had to make their boats entirely out of cardboard and paddle them 150 feet out, round two buoys and return to the beach without sinking or capsizing.
“I think it was a lot of fun,” event emcee Beau Gex said Saturday. “There’s a lot of ingenuity that went into these boats. These people’s creativity is just amazing.”
This year’s event partnered with the seventh annual Pirate Day in the Bay, hosted by the Mystic Krewe of the Sea Horse (MKOTSH).
“The historical society’s cardboard boat race was a great tie-in,” Pirate Day volunteer Ginny Cabell said. “It was a lot of fun.”
This year’s winners included:
Junior Individual
• First place, Madeline Chamberlain.
• Second place, Jack Whitney, with his “Imperial Island Destroyer.”
• Josie “JoJo” Tynes, with “Nessie.”
Best in Division went to Blaze Hansen, with the “USS Seahorse.”
Junior Team
• First place, Haddox and Alex Roth.
• Second place, Brady McCaw and Reese Cooper, with ‘The RV.”
• Third place, Jimmy and Micah Chilimigras, with “In the Belly of the Beast.”
• Best in Division, Marilyn and Alice Frater, with “Swamp Monsters.”
Adult Individual
• First place, John Chilimigras with “Jaws.”
• Second place, Haleigh Dobson with “Murky Waters.”
• Third place, Nicholas Lambeth with “Scat Cat.”
• Best in Division, Haleigh Dobson with “Murky Waters.”
Adult Team
• First place, Ed Madden, Phil Meske and Tin Dangermond with “André Bene.”
• Second place,
Latter and Blum — Melissa Wilkes and Phillip Sutton.
• Third place, Adam Hietzmann and Colin McDyer.
Best in Show
Greg Abney with “Don’t Panic.”
