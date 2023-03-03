A Hancock High School student was detained on Thursday afternoon after allegedly bringing a handgun to school, Sheriff Ricky Adam said, but the matter was swiftly handled with no problems or injuries.
“All students are safe after a handgun was found in a student’s backpack late this afternoon at Hancock High School,” school district Public Relations Director Melissa Saucier said in a call-out to parents after the incident Thursday. “The Hancock High School Resource Officer and school administration immediately implemented the Hancock County School District safety procedures, and the incident was quickly investigated and resolved. There was no threat to any students.”
“Some kids apparently alerted some of the administrators that they thought the kid had a gun in his book bag,” Adam said. “The teachers went right into action — they snatched the book bag from the kid, and sure enough, there was a weapon inside.”
Adam said the student was a 16-year-old boy.
“The kid was transported to youth court and sent to juvenile detention last night and is supposed to have a hearing today,” Adam said.
He praised the swift action by Hancock High School employees.
“The school personnel did a great job. They handled it well — they acted immediately, and they did outstanding.”
District Superintendent Rhett Ladner also commended the students, the faculty and the sheriff's office.
"Our students responded the way they should have, they brought the situation to an adult. Our personnel dealt with it really swiftly and our school resource officer and the sheriff's office reacted quickly.
“Please help us keep our schools safe by reporting any activity that may be construed as threatening toward the children, staff, and teachers of our school district,” Saucier said. “The Hancock County school district is committed to promoting and fostering a safe environment in and around all of our schools. If you have information concerning the safety of students and schools, please report to our campuses immediately.”
"We are in the process of evaluating all our procedures and getting better every day to ensure our students' safety," Ladner said, adding that the district is in the process of creating a security badge system "that I think will add another layer of security to our schools."
