Hancock County School District on Thursday announced that Hancock High School will be dismissing students at 11:30 a.m. today and close for 14 days as a “precaution to prevent any additional positive cases of COVID-19.”
Teachers and staff will be reporting to work each day so that learning will continue, a release from the district states.
Parents were contacted through a call-out.
“As always the safety of our students and employees is of utmost important to us,” the release states. “We appreciate the support of our parents and community as we work to keep everyone as safe as possible during this time.”
Hancock High School is the second school in the district to close this week. South Hancock Elementary is also closed for two weeks due to COVID-19.
