Hancock High School is proud to announce its valedictorian, Renee Diane Vassallo. Renee is the daughter of Mindy and Steve Vassallo of Diamondhead, Mississippi. Renee’s ACT score is 33. Renee will attend University of Miami in the fall and pursue a degree in accounting. Miami awarded her with scholarships including the President’s Scholarship, which will provide a $116,000 scholarship for her education. Renee was also awarded a National Beta Club Scholarship for her dedication to service and leadership. After college, Renee plans to get her CPA license and enter the corporate world.
Hancock High School’s Salutatorian is Alexa Jaye Palmer. Alexa is the daughter of Tina Dedeaux of Gulfport, Mississippi. In the fall, she will attend Loyola University of New Orleans where she will pursue a degree in pre-medical sciences with the ultimate goal of becoming a physical therapist. Alexa will be playing collegiate volleyball at Loyola New Orleans as they have offered her a full tuition athletic scholarship. Alexa also received a National Beta Club scholarship for her dedication to service and leadership. After college, Alexa plans to work as a physical therapist and help athletes perform at an optimum level.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.