Hancock High School has announced the 2020 Valedictorian as Caroline Ashley Isabella Tibbs and Salutatorian is Annie Marie Ladner.
Caroline Tibbs is the daughter of Ashley and Catherine Tibbs of Diamondhead. She is a member of Hancock High School’s Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Mu Alpha Theta, the National Science Honors Society, the French National Honors Society, the Hancock Youth for Positive Efforts Coalition, the Hancock Science Olympiad Team, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She was also a dancer on the Talon’s Dance Team with the Pride of Hancock Band. At Hancock High School, she received academic awards in physics, U.S. History, Biology Honors, Mississippi Government, and Geometry Honors. She was also recognized as an Mississippi Eminent Scholar and the Chairperson of AP Calculus-Based Physics. Caroline was voted “Most Likely to Succeed” for the class of 2020. She was also chosen as the Star Student, an ACT score-based award sponsored by the Mississippi Economic Council.
Caroline was on the court for the Cleveland Junior Auxiliary’s Children’s Benefit Ball, in Cleveland, MS.
At St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Caroline served as an acolyte and participated in several fundraisers that benefitted CASA and the Hancock Food Pantry. Before church services were paused for the pandemic, she served as the nursery attendant.
Caroline works part-time as a museum associate at the Alice Moseley Folk Art and Antique Museum in Bay St. Louis.
Caroline will attend the University of Mississippi’s Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honor’s College and major in Integrated Marketing Communications. She received scholarships from UM for Academic Merit, Mississippi Star Student, and Flagship Achievement. She also received the 1848 Scholarship. She was offered scholarships to Millsaps College, the University of Southern Mississippi, University of South Alabama, Florida State University, Louisiana State University, and Tulane University.
Caroline says, “Hancock High School’s administration, teachers and classmates inspired me to reach my goals and dreams. The school is more like a family to me, and I will always take pride in their love and commitment to all of the students. Hawk Pride!”
Annie is the daughter of Jennifer and Jackie Ladner of Necaise. She has a sister named Adriana Ladner and is from Necaise. During high school, she ran track and cross country for all four years. She was also involved in many clubs such as National Honors Society, Future Business Leaders of America, 1st Priority, Mu Alpha Theta, and Beta Club. When she was free on the weekends, she spent with friends and family or was involved in a church function because she is very active in her youth group at Shiloh Baptist Church. After high school, she plans to attend Pearl River Community College and afterwards transfer to Southern Miss to become a nurse practitioner or attend Mississippi State to earn an engineering degree.
”To all the other students reading this, I just want to say to reach for the stars and achieve your goals and trust in God for he knows the plans he has for you. Jeremiah 29:11 says this, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,” Annie said.
