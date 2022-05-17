Hancock High School is proud to announce that Rachel Rowe was named the Valedictorian, and Lauren LaCroix was named Salutatorian of the graduating Class of 2022. Students who have the highest and second-highest quality point average shall be Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively. These students must have followed a college preparatory curriculum and attended Hancock High School for their junior and senior years. Mrs. Tara Ladner, principal of Hancock High, announced this honor on Senior Awards Night on May 16, 2022, and both students had the privilege of speaking at the commencement ceremony on May 20, 2022.
Rachel Rowe is the daughter of Marcus and Del Rowe of Diamondhead. “HHS has an encouraging family feeling present throughout the school,” she says. Making the most of her time at HHS, Rachel was a standout leader and member of Student Council, Beta Club, and Mu Alpha Theta. She will attend the University of Mississippi as a biomedical engineering major in the fall. Her main goal is to attend the university’s medical school and become an OB-GYN.
Lauren LaCroix is the daughter of Kevin and Marie LaCroix of Diamondhead. During her high school career, Lauren was a member of the Cross County team and a participant in Beta Club and Student Council. She plans to use her education to continue to a more sustainable future to work on protecting the planet. Lauren will attend Mississippi State University and major in chemical engineering.
“This recognition is not just an accomplishment given the incredibly competitive class. These two young ladies exemplify what it means to be a Hawk. Their leadership, academic success, and school involvement are top-notch. Each one is distinct in her own passions and pursuits. I cannot be more excited to name Rachel and Lauren as Valedictorian and Salutatorian,” said Principal Tara Ladner.
Hancock High congratulates Rachel and Lauren and the entire Class of 2022 for their many accomplishments.
