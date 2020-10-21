The Hancock High School faculty, staff and students are so proud to present the 2020 Homecoming Court. Their field show will begin on Friday, October 23 at 6: 10 p.m. The queen will be crowned at the end of that ceremony.
FRESHMEN
Our first freshman maid is Taylor Ryann Dunbar. She is the daughter of Kristine and Mark Dunbar. Taylor is a member of the Hancock High School Softball team. She also plays softball with the Mississippi Freedom travel team.
Our next freshman maid is Kaylee May Carmel Fricke. She is the daughter of Tracy and Jason Fricke. In her free time, Kaylee enjoys sketching and painting.
SOPHOMORES
Our first sophomore maid is Ella Nicole Key. She is the daughter of Sheila Malley and Charles Key. Ella serves as Sophomore Student Council Vice President and Beta Club Public Relations Chair. She is also a member of the Hancock High School Varsity Cheerleading Squad, History and Government Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Hancock Youth for Positive Efforts, and Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Allie Denae Lohman is our next sophomore maid. She is the daughter of Dena and Barrett Lohman. Allie is a member of the Hancock High School Varsity Cheerleading Squad. She also attends St. Matthews Church and dances at Arabesque Dance Stuido.
JUNIORS
Our first junior maid is Kaylie-Ann Marie Devall. She is the daughter of Amanda and Jeffrey Devall. Kaylie-Ann is a member of the HHS Hawk Talons Dance team as well as Interact Club and Future Business Leaders of America.
Mackenzie Alexis Galbraith is our next junior maid. She is the daughter of Lynn and Aaron Jones and Dennis Galbraith. Mackenzie is a member of the Hancock Hawks Volleyball team as well as Student Council. She also plays for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Volleyball Club.
SENIORS
Our first senior maid is Emma Michel Arcement. She is the daughter of Felicity Edwards and Brandon Arcement. Emma is a member of Hancock Youth Leadership Academy, Beta Club, Spanish National Honor Society, Student Council, History and Government Club, and Science Club.
Our next senior maid is Alexa Gale Buras. She is the daughter of Melissa and Joby Buras. Alexa is captain of the HHS Varsity Cheerleading Squad in addition to being a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and Health Occupations Students of America.
Anna Marie Christiansen is also a senior. She is the daughter of Brooke and Eric Taylor. Anna serves as Student Body Secretary and National Honor Society Secretary. She is also a member of Spanish National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Beta Club, and History and Government Club.
Our last senior maid is Mallory Pearl Lee. She is the daughter of Robin and Russell Lee. Mallory is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, SEARCH Team, Spirit Movers, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Rise Up Productions, National Honor Society, French Club, French National Honor Society, Science Club, and Science National Honor Society.
Hancock High School Student Body Maid is Virginia Theresa Perret. She is a senior. Virginia is the daughter of Dana and Benji McLain. She is a member of the HHS Hawk Talons Dance Team as well as Student Council, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Hancock Youth Leadership Academy, First Priority, and History and Government Club.
Our Hancock High School Football Maid is Ella Kaoru Nolan. She is a senior. Ella is the daughter of Janell and Eric Nolan. She is President of Science National Honor Society and Treasurer of Renaissance Club as well as a member of National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Hancock Youth Leadership Academy, History and Government Club, Beta Club, Renaissance Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Interact club. Ella also works as Student Athletic Trainer for Hancock High.
