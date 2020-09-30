Officials at Hancock High School on Wednesday announced the decision to close the Hancock High campus for the next 14 days for in-person learning.
The announcement came via Facebook post from Hancock High School’s page.
“Considering the Labor Day holiday, hurricane evacuations, and other events; our community is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases,” the post states. “As a result, we have an increasing number of positive cases in the school setting. Based on contact tracing efforts by Hancock High staff, we have determined that these cases are not likely school spread, but rather the result of community spread. The Mississippi Department of Health recommends that a school close when three or more individual classes or groups experience an outbreak and we have met that criteria.”
"Today, the district learned of additional positive cases among the student body, a day after the football team was sent home to quarantine," the Hancock County School District said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon. "As of today, 222 students are quarantined, which is 17 percent of the student body."
High school students will resume distance learning and personnel will continue to be at the school and will be available by phone, email, and Google classroom. Students should expect to return to campus on Oct. 14.
“In the meantime, high school students will be working in Google classroom to engage with their teachers in instruction and activities so that learning continues,” the post states. “Set aside time each day for your student to work on assignments and activities and encourage communication with teachers. If your high school student does not have access to Google classroom, you or your student should contact your student’s counselor to make other arrangements. For students to be counted present, they must complete their daily work.”
Drive-through lunches will still be available at any elementary school in the district, the post states.
“Parents, it is imperative that you help us and your community to limit the spread of COVID-19,” the post states. “Please practice social distancing, wear masks, and keep your child from gathering in groups outside of the family unit. Working together is the only way to bring us back to campus as soon as possible.”
All other schools in the district will remain open and continue on their normal schedule.
