U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo on Tuesday led the House of Representatives in a moment of silence to honor 17-year-old Emily Goss, a Hancock High School student who died after a crash on Friday afternoon near Picayune.

"I rise today to celebrate the life of Ms. Emily Kathryn Goss of Caesar, Mississippi whose life was unfortunately cut short on July 12, at the age of 17," Palazzo told his fellow members of congress Tuesday.

"Emily was a captain of the cheer team at Hancock High School where she would have been a senior this upcoming fall semester. She was a hard-working honor student who stayed active in various clubs. When she wasn’t at school, Emily worked at the Countryside Diner and was also a babysitter.

“Emily is remembered for being a loving, kind-hearted, young woman who was always smiling and loved life. She was a faithful member of her youth group at Union Baptist Church.

"She is survived by her parents Kevin and Christina Goss, as well as her sister Elise, who she shared an inseparable bond with. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones as they grieve the loss of Emily."

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Emily was traveling north on Hwy. 43 near Leetown when her vehicle, a 2004 Honda Accord, crossed the center line and collided with a 2016 Chevy Silverado.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pick-up was transported to Hancock Medical Center with moderate injuries, authorities said.

Emily was laid to rest on Sunday at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Caesar.