The Hancock Hawks are eager with anticipation for the hopeful start of the 2020 football season and for justifiable reason. The Hawks will moving into their new fieldhouse in the coming days. And, it is a move that has been anticipated for the past 18 months.
Last Thursday afternoon, Hancock head coach Neil Lollar opened the doors for a sneak peak at the crown jewel of the Hancock athletic program.
Lollar commented, “The coaching staff and faculty at Hancock High School are very fortunate to be able to work for an administration that listens to the suggestions of their employees. We are extremely happy with the progress of the construction despite the hardships caused to many by the virus. In total, we may be behind in construction about one week. This fieldhouse is not simply a football fieldhouse but one in which we will train all of our athletes. And, it is a top notch facility. We are excited to be able to call it home very soon.”
The new 10,000 square foot facility is nestled at the south end of the football stadium. When you walk in the facility, you are greeted by 12 free-weight lifting stations sitting in the middle of the weight room. There are two monitors that display the workout schedule. Off to the right is the head coach’s office that connects to an office for the assistant coaches that all have a desk and computer station to review film. Also, there is a projector where the staff can review game film. The coaches dressing room is connected to the office area.
Down the hallway from the coaches locker room, it opens to the players locker room complete with roughly 97 lockers. There is a cubbie area for practice clothes to be washed according to locker number. Behind the cubbie area is the wash room and storage area for uniforms.
The hallway between the locker rooms and the team meeting rooms is the ‘Hall of Hawks’ complete with college jerseys representing the schools at the next level that former players have played at since Lollar has been on staff. The staff is researching former players to obtain jerseys for where they played. A plaque below the school’s jersey will include the names of those former Hawks who played there.
There are two meeting rooms complete with 80-inch Promethean boards to discuss game plans. Down the hallway from the meeting rooms is the training rooms where student-athletes can rehab and get taped. The Hawks maintain four student trainers who work under a certified trainer from Encore.
The construction of the new concession area, restrooms, and ticket gate are coming along as planned and Lollar maintains that construction will be complete by the first home game.
Things are moving at Hancock High School in relation to the bond issue that was implemented a little over a year ago.
The comolete renovation and upgrade of HVAC and ceiling at the high school is basically complete. The fieldhouse is ready to be occupied along with the other improvements to the football stadium. Next up is improved access and lobby area to the basketball gymnasium.
