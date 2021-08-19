With COVID-19 and the delta variant surging, two Hancock County volunteer groups and the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce are working together to make “care packages” for area medical personnel.
“In March 2020, due to the pandemic, we were faced with the inability to obtain masks,” Rhonda Aime Gamble said Monday. “In response to the overwhelming need, Mask Response was created. A small sewing factory was put together in 24 hours and a group of wonderful people from across the Coast responded to our call for help. We were able to make and give away over 10.000 masks.
“COVID is once again sweeping through our communities. Our hospitals, doctors and nurses are working around the clock testing and treating those with COVID.”
After founding Mask Response last year, Gamble went on to form the Community Partnership of the Greater Gulf Coast, Inc., a non-profit corporation. The two groups have joined with the Chamber to seek donations such as gift cards to restaurants, stores, etc.; individual packs of trail mix, nuts, dried fruit, protein bars and other snacks; bottled water; chocolates and other individually-wrapped candy, anything that would be good for “quick consumption,” Gamble said.
“The most important item to include in these packages are hand-written notes of encouragement from all ages with expressions of love and gratitude for their dedication,” Gamble said.
If you’d like to help, you can text Gamble at 228-342-6809 or contact her on Facebook at Mask Response.
Tax-deductible financial contributions may be made by check to Community Partnership of the Greater Gulf Coast (CPGGC) at P.O. Box 3833, Bay St. Louis, MS 39521; Venmo: Community Partnership GGC; or call 228-342-6809. Please do not leave financial contributions in any of the donation boxes listed, but you can drop off any of the supplies at the following locations:
• Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis.
• Waveland City Hall, 301 Coleman Ave., Waveland.
• Waveland Fire Department, 427 Hwy. 90, Waveland.
• Harvest Church, 15523 Landon Rd., Gulfport, just west of Sam’s Club, open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
• Bay St. Louis Fire Department, Main Street.
• Bay St. Louis Fire Department, Hwy. 603.
