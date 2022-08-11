The latest incarnation of the Hancock County Grand Jury on Wednesday submitted its final report, issuing True Bills — or indictments — in 84 cases; 34 “No Bills,” or decisions that no indictment was necessary; and returning 34 cases to law enforcement for further investigation.
The grand jury also issued several recommendations to county officials and local law enforcement agencies.
Among those recommendations:
• That all law enforcement agencies continue to use the forensic interview services of the Hope Haven Child Advocacy Center and attend all interviews in cases involving child victims.
• That the Hancock County Detention Facility continue offering clinical therapeutic mental health services to inmates.
• That all law enforcement agencies continue to evaluate staffing levels to ensure appropriate coverage in the areas of drug enforcement and patrol; and that local governments should review and evaluate law enforcement salaries, benefits and bonuses and allocate funds to ensure pay is competitive with similar law enforcement agencies and to mitigate turnover and increase retention. The grand jury also recommended increased funding and competitive salaries and resources for the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory; and continued hands-on training and education in investigative techniques and evidentiary training for law enforcement officers.
• Continued interagency cooperation to improve information sharing and investigations.
• That local governments explore public, private and faith-based partnerships to establish drug treatment facilities within Hancock County.
• That the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and other officials continue to evaluate space reallocation and electronic records storage options at the county courthouse to facilitate creation of a prisoner holding cell.
• That the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and local municipalities conduct an evaluation of public property to identify specific areas that need additional cameras and lighting for public parks, campgrounds and piers for better public safety and to aid law enforcement.
