The Hancock County Food Pantry is gearing up for its annual Turkey Drive.

"For many years, the Hancock County Food Pantry has strived to be able to give away frozen turkeys to the many Hancock County families that come to us for assistance during the month of November," food pantry board chair Lisa Cowand said in a release.

For years, the pantry was able to utilize grant funding to cover the costs of the turkeys, Cowand said.

However, that grant funding "disappeared several years ago and the pantry has had to rely on funding from the local community," she said in the release.

"Last year, with the help of an anonymous donor, the local community contributed over $8,000 in our 2018 turkey drive and we were able to give away frozen turkeys to 759 families during the month of November," Cowand said.

The pantry is once again seeking to raise $8,000 to purchase frozen turkeys this year.

"An anonymous donor has once again come forward and pledged to match up to $3,500 contributed by the local community," Cowand said. "So we are appealing to the Hancock County community to join our 2019 turkey drive."

Contributions can be sent to the Hancock County Food Pantry at P.O. Box 4313, Bay St. Louis, MS, 39521 or made using the PayPal feature on the food pantry's website at www.hancockcountyfoodpantry.org.

The pantry asks that contributions be designated "2019 Turkey Drive."

Donations must be received by Oct. 20 in order for the pantry to begin distributing turkeys on Nov. 1.

The pantry was founded in 1986 and is the only food pantry in the county. It serves an average of 650 families per month and it entirely volunteer run.

The pantry is located at 9972 Hwy.. 603 and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact pantry volunteers at 228-467-2790.