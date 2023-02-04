It was a busy night for local firefighters — Bayside Fire Rescue responded to two major car crashes early Saturday morning, one in conjunction with Fenton Fire Rescue; and West Hancock and Bay firefighters responded to a an I-10 vehicle fire.
"At approximately 2:20 a.m. this morning, Bayside Fire Rescue and Fenton Fire Rescue responded to a one-vehicle accident with extrication on I-10 west bound, mile marker 6,” according to a Bayside social media post. "The driver was air lifted by Rescue 5 for his injuries.”
At about the same time, Bayside officials said, "West Hancock and Bay St Louis Fire Rescue responded to two vehicles on fire on I-10 east bound at the 10 mile marker,” leading to traffic delays while emergency officials cleared the roads.
Bayside firefighters responded again at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after a car apparently slammed into a steamroller that was parked on the roadside.
" Firefighters quickly extricated the driver and he was air lifted by rescue helicopter,” Bayside officials said.
Neither the identities of those injured nor the extent of their injuries has yet been made public.
The Sea Coast Echo will update this story as more information becomes available.
