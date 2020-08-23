Hancock County is preparing for Hurricane Marco, which was upgraded from a tropical storm earlier today.
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency -- in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland -- issued a voluntary evacuation order beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday for all low-lying areas; residents living on rivers, river inlets, boy creeks; and people living in travel trailers, modular homes, mobile homes, or homes under construction or partially-constructed homes.
Hancock EMA Director Brian T. "Hootie" Adam said in a statement from the agency Sunday that there is "potential inundation of four-to six feet of storm surge" from Marco and potential storm surge from Tropical Storm Laura.
The Kiln Shelter at 18320 Hwy. 43 will open at 5 p.m., through coordination between the EMA and the American Red Cross.
People needing to use the shelter are asked to bring "all items to be self-contained," including bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks.
Pets will not be allowed in the general population shelters.
For further information, call the Hancock County EMA at 228-255-0242.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) posted an update on Marco at 2 p.m. Sunday. A Storm Surge Warning was still in effect the area from Morgan City, La., to Ocean Springs, as well as Lake Borgne; and a Hurricane Warning was still in effect from Morgan City to the mouth of the Pearl River.
The entire Mississippi Gulf Coast is still under a Tropical Storm Warning.
"A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations," according to the NHC. "Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.
"A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours."
The NHC said Marco Marco is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches across the Central U.S. Gulf coast through Tuesday, which could result in flash flooding.
Tropical Storm aura is expected to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday, possibly strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall somewhere in Louisiana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.