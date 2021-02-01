A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon while responding to an emergency call.
Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies were called to a residence at Earl C. Ladner Road off of Caesar Necaise Rd. at 1:10 p.m. Monday where a man was allegedly threatening to shoot himself.
Adam said that when deputies arrived, the man shot the first officer who approached the scene.
Another deputy allegedly then shot the suspect.
Deputies called in two Life Flight helicopters Monday, and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies arrived on the scene.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, authorities had not yet released the identify of the wounded officer or the suspect, but the incident is still under investigation.
