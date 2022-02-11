The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office this week worked in conjunction with the state Attorney General’s Office and the FBI to arrest a Hancock deputy accused of accessing child pornography.
Early on Friday, “the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office executed arrest warrants on Derrick Flanagan for two counts of exploitation of children, accessing child pornography,” according to a press release from Hancock Sheriff Ricky Adam. “Upon his arrest, Derrick Flanagan was terminated from his employment with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.”
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office “received a cyber-crime tip that was forwarded to our office by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” Adam said in the press release. “Upon reviewing the information contained in this tip and its associated computer evidence, it was determined that the tip possibly involved a Hancock County deputy.”
Sheriff’s investigators “immediately contacted the Cyber Crimes Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and turned all information over to their agency for handling,” according to the release.
Flanagan is currently being held without bond, according to Hancock County jail records, and an initial hearing has been scheduled in Hancock Justice Court on March 15.
The investigation is on-going, Adam said, and is being conducted by the AG’s office and the FBI.
