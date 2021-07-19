A Hancock County Grand Jury has cleared a Hancock sheriff’s deputy in a shooting death that occurred last September.
The shooting occurred on Sept. 13, 2020. Neither the deputy’s name nor further details of the shooting have been released to the public.
According to a partial grand jury report made public on Monday, “The Grand Jury has investigated the circumstances leading up to the shooting of Raymond Keith Miller by a deputy of the Hancock County Sheriff’s (Office) on Sept. 13, 2020, and makes the following report:
“After full and deliberate consideration of all the facts and circumstances leading up to the … shooting of Raymond Keith Miller and the circumstances as they existed at the time of the shooting, the Grand Jury finds no criminal conduct on behalf of the deputy involved. … Therefore, we find that no action is warranted by this body.”
The grand jury report was filed in Hancock Circuit Court on July 8.
