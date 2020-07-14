A Hancock County Sheriff’s Office investigator was cited Sunday night after he allegedly crashed an unmarked county car he was driving while intoxicated, officials said.
Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 600 block of Turner Street, Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said Tuesday.
Details were limited due to an ongoing investigation; however, Ponthieux said the driver of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old Brett Morreale.
Morreale was an investigator with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, according to county records.
Hancock County Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Bay St. Louis Police Department, which is leading the investigation into the incident.
It is unclear if Morreale has been terminated or suspended from work due to the alleged incident.
“It is an ongoing investigation involving an employee,” Skinner said. “We do not make statements involving personnel matters until the investigation has been concluded."
Ponthieux said Morreale was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was also issued a citation for driving under the influence, Ponthieux said.
The investigation is ongoing.
