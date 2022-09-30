The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an escaped prisoner.
“Today, at approximately 9:42 a.m., Kasie Mitchell, an inmate at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center escaped from the facility,” according to a sheriff’s office press release issued Friday. “Mitchell, 27, of Tylertown, Mississippi was being held at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center on a hold from the Slidell Police Department stemming from a larceny charge in their jurisdiction. Mitchell fled from the area on foot and was later picked up by a passerby. Mitchell has no history of violent tendencies that we are aware of.”
Any information should be directed to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at (228) 466-6900. Additional details will be forthcoming as they become available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.