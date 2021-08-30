While Pearlington residents were busy dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ida, Hancock County deputies had to respond to the scene of a murder, which resulted in a stand-off and shoot-out that left the suspect dead, authorities say.
Sheriff's officials said deputies responded by boat to a residence at Kelly Street where a man had been killed, and the male suspect exchanged gunfire with at least one of the deputies.
"Upon arrival, Hancock County deputies, while attempting to investigate the call for service, made contact with a subject in the residence," according to a press release from Hancock Sheriff Ricky Adam's office. "An officer involved shooting occurred that led to the shooting death of one subject. Deputies found a second deceased male in the residence. No deputies were hurt during the incident."
The identities of the murder victim, the suspect and the deputy have not yet been publicly released.
Witnesses at the scene were reportedly evacuated by boat.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is protocol in such cases.
Officers of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office are investigating the murder.
The Sea Coast Echo will update this story as more details become available.
