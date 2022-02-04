Early on Thursday, officers of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office arrested four
men from Louisiana who were allegedly trying to forcibly enter an ATM located at the Hancock Whitney Bank branch on Hwy. 603 in Kiln, MS.
“Damari Coleman, 22, Alfred Cobb, 30, Tyler Andrews, 22, and Davon Bickham, 22 utilized a set of
chains and hooks attached to a stolen pickup truck to break the ATM from is foundation and tow it
away,” Hancock Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said in a press release Friday. “Responding to a suspicious activity call, Hancock County deputies discovered three men attempting to break into the ATM just behind the bank. One subject was immediately taken into custody, while a foot pursuit ensued with the other two suspects.”
Skinner said deputies established a perimeter and were able to detain those two subjects after a few hours.
“During the course of events, deputies discovered a fourth suspect, who had been acting as a lookout
for law enforcement and was equipped with radio communication with the other three men,” Skinner said.
All three men are reportedly from Hammond, but jail records show Cobb has a Gulfport address.
Coleman was charged with: Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief and Conspiracy.
Cobb was charged with: Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief, Conspiracy and Possession of
Stolen Property.
Andrews was charged with: Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief, Conspiracy and Possession
of a Weapon by a felon.
Bickham was charged with: Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief and Conspiracy.
As of Friday afternoon, Coleman and Bickham remained incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail in lieu of $75,000 in bonds each; and Andrews and Cobb were still being held in lieu of $100,000 in bonds each.
“Investigators have discovered additional information to believe the arrested are suspects in similar
crimes committed across the Gulf South from Texas to Florida,” Skinner said. “The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is working with additional agencies, in hopes to solve additional crimes.”
Skinner said the investigation is on-going.
