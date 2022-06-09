A Hancock County grand jury has cleared sheriff’s deputies of wrong-doing in the death of a Pearlington man who died in a shoot-out with them during Hurricane Ida.
“After full and deliberate consideration of all the facts and circumstances leading up to the Aug. 31, 2021 shooting of Martin Luther Bowman, III, and the circumstances as they existed at the time of the shooting,” according to the grand jury report issued Thursday, “the grand jury finds no criminal conduct on behalf of the deputies involved from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.”
Deputies were called to the scene — Bowman’s Kelly Street home — during Hurricane Ida after a reported shooting. Deputies battled flooding and tropical storm-force winds, responding to the scene by boat.
"Upon arrival, Hancock County deputies, while attempting to investigate the call for service, made contact with a subject in the residence," according to a press release from Hancock Sheriff Ricky Adam's office at the time. "An officer involved shooting occurred that led to the shooting death of one subject. Deputies found a second deceased male in the residence.”
The man inside the residence was later identified as George Hobart Shaw, 65, who lived with Bowman. Bowman, age 80, was also known in the neighborhood as “Captain Foo,” or simply “The Captain.”
Neighbors said the two men apparently got into a dispute about dogs in the house during the storm.
