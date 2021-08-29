Hurricane Ida made a second landfall southwest of Galliano, La., at around 1 p.m. on Sunday as a Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with sustained winds at around 145 mph.
"Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles," according to the National Hurricane Center.
While spared the hurricane-force winds, Hancock County and most of the rest of the Mississippi Gulf Coast were dealing with storm surge and heavy rain bands, with flooding reported in multiple areas.
Hancock County was also under a hurricane warning on Sunday, with tornado activity possible throughout the day.
"At 2:15 p.m., Sunday, "a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located seven miles northeast of kiln, or seven miles north of Diamondhead, moving northwest at 50 mph," according to the National Weather service. That warning expired at 2:45 p.m., but the NWS advised the storm would remain over rural areas of northeastern Hancock County, west central Harrison County and southeaster Pearl River County for awhile.
As of around 2 p.m. Sunday, Ida was 88.4 miles southwest of Bay St. Louis and 97.23 miles southwest of Diamondhead. The storm was moving northwest at about 12 mph.
"The strongest winds will be moving over NOLA during the 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. time frame," according to New Orleans meteorologist Bob Breck.
The Hancock County Storm Shelter at Kiln was nearly full by 10:30 a.m. Sunday with more than 90 people. The Necaise ballpark shelter was reportedly being opened to help with the overflow.
