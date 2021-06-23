The month of June is National Reunification Month and local agencies are collaborating to host Hancock County’s Family Reunification Celebration.
According to the American Bar Association’s website, National Reunification Month, “recognizes the people and efforts around the country that help families to stay together.”
Hancock County Youth Court staff attorney Kelly Creely said that when an issue develops in the home, Child Protective Services prepares the report and relays that information to Hancock County Judge Trent Favre.
At that point, officials decide if the case an be resolved with the child remaining in the home. If it can’t be resolved in the home, the child is taken into custody, Creely said.
“The celebration is for the parents that really worked hard and proved to the court that they deserve their children,” Creely said. “The parents did everything the courts asked and it’s really hard for parents when they’ve been told ‘you can’t raise your kids.”
The Family Reunification Celebration, which is co-sponsored by Hancock County Youth Court, Child Protective Services, and CASA is scheduled for June 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Town Community Center, located above the parking garage on Court Street in Bay St. Louis.
There will be select speakers from the various organizations, as well as testimonials from parents reunified with their children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.