Hancock County Youth Court on Tuesday ended Reunification Month with a Family Reunification Celebration.
CASA of Hancock County Executive Director Cynthia Chauvin defined reunification as the “restoration of unity to take place for a group of individuals, especially in a divided territory.”
“So most people when they think of youth court, child welfare, they think of division. They think of an adversarial court system where parties fight it out and lawyers intervene and families are kind of at the middle ground of all it,” she said.
According to the American Bar Association’s website, National Reunification Month, “recognizes the people and efforts around the country that help families to stay together.”
Hancock County Youth Court staff attorney Kelly Creely said that when an issue develops in the home, Child Protective Services prepares the report and relays that information to Hancock County Judge Trent Favre.
At that point, officials decide if the case can be resolved with the child remaining in the home. If it can’t be resolved in the home, the child is taken into custody, Creely said.
Favre said Tuesday that one of the words that has been resonating with him lately is “connections.”
“We do a good job, but we could always do better,” he said. “There’s just always so much more to learn about this. But, part of our learning comes from the connections we make from the families. I can read books and try to learn everything about what I need to do to be the best judge. But the real learning is on the job. It’s through this word, connection.”
“It’s the connections that we make in the courtroom, it’s the connections we make outside the courtroom and it’s not just the connections of the families and the children, it’s the connections that you all make doing this work,” Favre said. “When we all work together and stay connected, we have a great product and that is a family that feels connected to us. We don’t want this ever to be a process where we shuffle them in and shuffle them out. We want them to feel like they are connected to us and we’re connected to them. And I can honestly say that you’re going to hear tonight about some these connections and I think you’ll understand exactly what I mean.”
Lanie Roussel, attorney for parents in youth court, said her role is to guide her clients through the legal system.
“But I tend to become their family,” she said. “Seeing them with their children today, it just reinforces the work that we do. There is a stigma involving this type of work and the clients we work with. I get all the time, ‘how do you do that?’ and ‘how do these parents choose to do that to their children?’ The simple answer is, it’s my job. But it’s more than that. Who I work with, their addiction is not who they are. They’re a person, a human being. And I have seen some incredible strength through these clients. In order to do this work, you have to have empathy. And we see that every day through CPS, through CASA, even the youth court staff. Everybody welcomes each parent with open arms and opportunities. When a reunification moment happens, it changes your life forever. You see the hard work that these parents go through, their sacrifices. Their entire lives are put out in front out of everybody else. Every single person in here as the judge always tells us has something going on. There’s something deeper. However, our lives aren’t portrayed in front of many people daily. So the strength, the bravery, the courage that it takes to get through this process, to keep showing up, to keep doing the hard work is admirable.”
This year, Roussel quoted from “Winnie the Pooh,” specifically a quote from the Eeyore character.
“Eeyore says, ‘A little consideration, a little thought for others makes all the difference,’’’ Roussel said. “And that’s what we’re here about. We have to spread the empathy through the community.”
For her previous, current, and future clients, Roussel said this, “Christopher Robin once said, ‘You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
Two recently reunited parents spoke about their journey to getting their children back.
The first was mother of three, Heather LaFrance.
In the beginning, when her children were taken away, LaFrance said that she was “distraught thinking that CPS was against me and I completely went downhill fast. I lost myself, I was completely sidetracked and it got to the point where my kids were up for adoption.”
LaFrance’s mother and stepfather were named the children’s foster parents, she said. She said that her sister was also helping her parents.
“It got down to the point where I was in jail, and my CPS worker at the time was Jalisha, she showed up at the jail and said, ‘are you ready to sign your kids over?’’’ LaFrance said. “And at that point, I was like ‘no, I’m not,’ but I still hadn’t hit my rock bottom of where I was ready to get my kids back.”
One day, LaFrance said, she had a conversation with someone who had lost custody of their children.
“They had no option, but to not have a relationship with their kids and he told me ‘you’re out there and you can fight for your kids and you’re not. You’re just gonna let this happen?’’’ LaFrance said. “That was my eye opener. My mom had told me that I couldn’t contact her or my kids until I became the mother my kids could be proud of.”
LaFrance said she had a lot to prove. She said she was missing her court dates and not performing the judge-ordered tasks.
“When I got my last subpoena and it said ‘the whereabouts of the mother are unknown,’ that hit my heart,” she said. “My children and on paperwork, they don’t even know where I’m at, who I am, or anything.”
That’s when she decided to stop using drugs and even started drug testing herself.
“I got a job and showed up to my termination hearing,” LaFrance said. “I had a stack of paperwork with all clean drug screens, where I had been drug testing myself.”
LaFrance said she even showed evidence of where she had paid off her tickets and got her drivers license back.
“I told the judge I’m ready to fight for my kids,” she said. “I’m done with that. It’s over. I accepted everything. Yeah, I was wrong. I was using drugs and I’m past that and I’m ready to get my kids back.”
She said that Judge Favre, as soon as he saw her, told her that he knew she had it in her.
“I never felt judged by him, but I was ready for when I walked into the courtroom to be judged,” she said. “That was my time where I had to be judged.”
On June 16, 2020, LaFrance gained custody of her children.
“And I was so nervous,” she said. “In court that day I was like, ‘I’m getting them back, what do I do?’’’ LaFrance said. “I was like a first time mother all over again. I was calling my mom and I said, ‘you’re just going to bring them to me and that’s it?’’’
That first night back with her children, LaFrance said they all slept in the same bed.
“I thought there was going to have to be a whole us getting to know each other again, but as soon as I picked them up, that was it,” she said. “I’m so scared now. I know if I mess up, that’s it. There is no going back. There’s no doing this again. If I mess up, they will not be allowed in my life. I just constantly know that.
LaFrance said she also “cut off” people and activities that she knew wouldn’t benefit her children.
“Now, I do own a business, I own two properties, I have my kids back and we’re doing great,” she said.
LaFrance said that when she’s feeling weak, she can turn to her children and put her attention on finding things for them to do together.
The next speaker was Amanda Simons, who said she was glad she was “actually capable of being here today.”
“A year ago, this wasn’t even remotely possible,” she said.
Simons said she is a 40-year-old mother of four.
“It’s funny that the word mother is thrown around loosely to mean someone who has borne a child,” Simons said. “A real mother is so much more than that. A real parent is so much more than that. When a person has a child, his or her instincts immediately scream protect and love this child with your life. That’s what normally happens. I however, suffered from the disease of addiction.”
When her daughter, Olivia was born, Simons said, those instincts were there, but “significantly dulled by the drugs that had taken over my very existence.”
“I was incapable of making proper decisions for my child and for that matter, myself,” she said. “Drugs had become my reason for living. And I do mean that literally. Of course, I wasn’t inhuman. I was excited to have my baby, I loved her. I was thrilled to be a mother again, but as I said before, those feelings were dulled. They became secondary to what was of utmost importance and that was getting high at the time. When people say getting high, I think it gives people the impression that you are seeking some otherworldly state, a sensation to bring you out of the here and now. While that may be true at first, getting high in the end is literally just a way to get yourself out of bed.”
Simons said that withdrawals from opiates and heroin will make a person “wish they were dead.”
Aside from her daughter Olivia, Simons said she “didn’t have much.”
“I was living in a bedroom in Olivia’s grandparents house, constantly a burden to them and anyone else I encountered,” she said. “I also had a new baby, a human being that relied on me when I couldn’t rely on myself.”
Soon, Simons said that everything came “crashing down” around her and she hit “bottom’s bottom.”
“During this time I had to get my drugs somehow and Olivia was often with me,” she said. “It pains me now to say this, but as I’ve said, rationality had become the illusion and irrational had become my reality. I was incapable of seeing what I was doing was wrong. At the time, it just seemed normal. Looking back now, my actions shock and shame me.”
Simons said that when in the midst of addiction, one is incapable of conducting themselves like a “normal, productive member of society.”
“Everything that you do comes from a place that is so shifted from what is right that it can only be wrong,” she said. “The day everything fell apart, I woke up sick, which had become my norm by this time, and I had to get something. I don’t remember exactly how I got the money because, I’m sure you’ve guessed, I was incapable of getting or keeping a job at this point. I probably borrowed it under false pretenses, but I got it. And on the way back, I stopped at a store on my way home. Next thing I knew, I woke up and was surrounded by police. I went to jail at that point. Olivia was picked up by relatives. Less than 24 hours from the time I was bonded out, a police officer and a case worker came to remove Olivia from my care. I cannot express to you now what that was like. It was the most excruciating type of pain I’ve ever experienced. I had to hand my baby, regardless of everything I worshipped, over to complete strangers. I had to willingly and cooperatively go inside and pack her things to ultimately send her off to a place she didn’t know and worse yet, she didn’t. Every fiber of my being screamed for me to do something, anything to prevent this. But, I was powerless to change what was happening.”
Simons said that something inside of her broke that day, which she described as her bottom. She said that long before that point, one would think she would have “gotten it together.”
“But that is not how the disease of addiction works,” she said. “They don’t talk about the insanity of it, powerlessness of it, just use heavy terms,” she said. “I so wanted nothing more than to change and stop living the way I was.”
Simons said that she had to appear in youth court in an orange jumpsuit, shackles, and chains.
“Judge Trent Favre was presiding,” she said. “His words to me that day kept me going in so many hopeless moments. He said, ‘this may seem like the end, this may seem hopeless, but there is a way,’ and I held onto that.
Simons said that CPS became her “saving grace” after that.
“They paid for me to enter rehab that I so desperately needed, but more than that, they brought Olivia there to me,” she said. “I know that things would have not worked out how they did if I had had to spend 90 days wondering where she was and who she was with.”
Simons described rehab as a “life-changing process with the hopes of a real future.”
“I don’t want to give the impression that any of this was easy, it wasn’t,” she said. “It still isn’t. I must actively participate daily in my recovery. I still attend meetings and attend outpatient recovery called Ground Zero. I receive individual therapy, group therapy, and accountability by random drug testing. I’m so grateful to everyone who has played a part and still is in some way in my ability to get sober and stay that way.”
Simons said that she has been sober and has a job that she loves for more than a year now.
She graduated with honors and completed her associate’s degree in criminal justice. She now lives in a four-bedroom home with a backyard for her daughter and drives a new car.
“Sometimes it all seems so surreal,” she said. “How wonderful and shockingly different things are now. Olivia, James, and I are thriving. We have the support of family and a youth court that would not let us fail. We have been given the gift of watching our daughter grow and the joy of raising her.”
