The Hancock County Utility Authority was recently awarded several million dollars in GOMESA grant funding.
HCUA Executive Director David Pitalo said that GOMESA or the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act is a revenue-sharing lease between the four Gulf oil and gas producing states, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
According to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s website, under the act, the four states “receive a portion of the revenue generated from oil and gas production offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The act also directs a portion of revenue to the Land and Water Conservation Fund.”
Pitalo said that there is no local match, the grants are 100 percent funded.
The first project will take place in Oak Harbor for about $2.8 million, he said. This is to purchase the water and sewer certificate at Oak Harbor subdivision in Pearlington, which will affect about 60 homes.
Once the certificate is purchased, Pitalo said, the HCUA will put in a new sewer collection system.
“And we will remove the small package treatment plant and so all the sewer, at that point, will tie into a line that runs out front of the subdivision and go back to our plant. The whole community of Pearlington will then at that point be on a centralized sewer and being treated through a mechanical treatment plant,” he said.
Also included in the package, the HCUA will get the existing well and tie it into the existing Pearlington water distribution system. Then Pearlington would have a full-time/permanent back up well, Pitalo said.
The second project that HCUA received funding for is the Atlantic Street sewer collection system, which is about $2.6 million.
This project will involve the elimination of septic tanks, which will affect about 60 homes, Pitalo said.
“It’s low and it goes in septic tanks, which is a major drain that goes under 603 and out to the front,” he said. “We’re trying to eliminate that.”
Pitalo said that by getting rid of the septic tanks, it will help eliminate contamination in the area’s bayous, rivers, and the Gulf.
“We’re very appreciative,” Pitalo said. “In working with state and local officials and for Brent Anderson (MS Rep. District 122) in helping us in moving forward with these projects.”
