The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign.
Enhanced enforcement will be carried out Aug. 21 through Sept. 7, according to a press release from Sheriff Ricky Adam's office.
"Due to the increase in impaired driving related accidents, injuries and fatalities during the holidays, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force apprehending impaired drivers and spreading the message that impaired driving will not be tolerated," Adam said in the release. "High visibility enforcement will be utilized to spread the message to the public.
“If you choose to drink, you are putting lives at risk and that is why we will be participating in this campaign. If you plan to drink, get a designated driver. A DUI charge is expensive and the only way to avoid one is to not drink and drive. Remember: If you feel different, you drive different. “Drive sober, or get pulled over.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.