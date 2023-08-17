The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is increasing its crime-fighting arsenal with a new app to help residents connect with the department and other agencies to find information, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their smartphone. Developed by tip411, the HCSOMS smartphone app puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into the hands of community members of all ages. The HCSOMS app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.
“Our mission is to reduce crime and the fear of crime through outstanding law enforcement services in partnership with the community,” said Sheriff Ricky Adam. “We believe the addition of this new app will allow us to have an even deeper crime-fighting partnership with our residents.”
The new HCSOMS app enables the public to share an anonymous tip with police and lets officers respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation. “The HCSOMS app will greatly improve the public’s access to agency alerts, social media channels, important information, and more to help fight crime,” said tip411 President Terry Halsch. “We’ve listened to feedback from partners like the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and have built a more advanced and innovative product to help departments better engage their communities.”
The HCSOMS app is 100 percent anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before law enforcement sees the tips and there is no way to identify the sender. Residents in Hancock County without a smartphone will be able to send an anonymous text tip via their cell phone by texting keyword HCSOMS and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.hancockso.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.