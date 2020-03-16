The Hancock County Senior Citizens Center, located at 601 Bookter St., in Bay Louis, will be closed from March 16 to March 20, center director Arlene Johnson said Monday.
She said that it is a priority to keep the seniors quarantined from exposure to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
On Sunday, senior center staff prepared meals and delivered the food to seniors.
“So we know they would eat this week,” Johnson said. “We want them to shelter in place.”
Anyone wishing to donate items to the seniors can contact center staff at 228-467-9292.
