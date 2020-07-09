As the new school year quickly approaches, it is very important for parents to register students now so that plans can be made to insure an adequate number of teachers when students return to school. New student registration, including kindergarteners, will begin on July 15th at all Hancock County School District schools. For enrollment in kindergarten, students must be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2020.
Registration for new students, including kindergarteners, should be done at the school they will be attending in August. Please register NEW students beginning July 15th, at the appropriate school Monday – Friday, 8am-2pm.
The schools contact numbers are as follows:
East Hancock Elementary 255-6637
Hancock North Central Elementary 255-7641
South Hancock Elementary 467-4655
West Hancock Elementary 586-6054
Hancock Middle School 467-1889
Hancock High School 467-2251
You must be the custodial parent (you must provide court papers if you are divorced). If the student does not reside with the biological parents, you must have Guardianship Papers. Information required: the birth certificate, Immunization Compliance MS Form 121, and your Proofs of Residency. All forms of Proof of residency must show physical address and be current. Proof of residency may include:
*Homestead Exemption Application; certified home ownership or mortgage documents, certified rental agreement/ apartment lease and two of the following:
Current Utility bill,
Current Mississippi Driver’s License
Voter precinct identification
Current Automobile Insurance Registration
Any other documentation that will objectively and unequivocally establish that the parent resides within the school district
If you have any questions, please call the school.
For returning students, registration may be completed online by going to the district website at www.hancockschools.net. Schools have sent home student’s Info Snap Code. This code is specific to your child and will be needed for registration. If you have any questions, you may call the school your child will be attending. If lost, codes may be obtained by calling the schools.
The 2020-2021 School Lunch applications are now available online and can be found on our district website. Please note that a new lunch application is required each year. If you have any questions about school lunch applications, please call the Hancock County Child Nutrition Office at 228-255-0344.
Health Department locations for Certificate of Compliance:
Hancock County Health Department 228-467-6387
856 Hwy 90 Suite A
Bay St. Louis, MS
Pearl River Health Department 601-798-6212
7547 Hwy 11 North
Carriere, MS 39426
Birth certificates are available on-line –www.vitalchek.com.
The public library can provide access to the internet to print order forms for Mississippi Vital Records.
