The Hancock County School District Board on Thursday met with representatives from the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) to discuss its search for a new superintendent.
Back in March, current superintendent Alan Dedeaux announced his retirement, effective June 30. The Hancock County native will retire after a 38-year career in education.
On that same night, the school board contracted with the MSBA for an abridged superintendent search, in the amount of $5,250.
On April 5, the MSBA prepared and posted a brochure advertising the vacancy and outlining the basic qualifications set by the school board for the position, a release from the district states.
MSBA Executive Director Denotris Jackson also sent an email to 5,000 people on the MSBA mailing list announcing the search, the release states.
The vacancy announcement was also sent and posted to the National School Boards Association’s website.
The deadline to receive applications was April 30.
There were 16 applicants for the position. Jackson and MSBA Superintendent Search Coordinator Tommye Henderson met with the board on Thursday to discuss them.
“Among the applicants are two superintendents, four assistant superintendents, two directors, seven principals, and one university supervisor,” the release states. “Six of the applicants have a doctorate degree. Twelve applicants are male, and four applicants are female. All of the applicants are from Mississippi.”
Each application has been reviewed and analyzed by the MSBA, which includes reference letters and background checks.
“A determination was made as to whether each applicant met the qualifications to be a superintendent in Mississippi as defined in the Mississippi Code of 1972, 37-9-13, which went into effect on July 1, 2017; or met the Mississippi Department of Education Alternative Qualifications for Prospective District Superintendents of Education,” the release states. “Information was also provided regarding how each applicant met the criteria to be superintendent as set by the board members of the HCSD.”
The board received all the information and will review the reports and documents to determine its next course of action.
