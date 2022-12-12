The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees on Monday voted unanimously to name Rhett Ladner as the district's permanent superintendent.
Ladner has been serving as interim superintendent since August of this year after the board terminated the contract of former superintendent Teresa Merwin.
Board president Dr. Jennifer Seal said Ladner's contract begins on Dec. 13, 2022 and runs through June 30, 2025 with an annual salary of $150,000.
