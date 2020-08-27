The district is also ordering about 4,700 devices to help distance learners, which is made possible by a grant through the state. The district expects to receive those devices in November or December, Hancock County School District Public Relations Administrator Joan Seals said.
Hancock County School District implements district wide distance learning schedule
- Echo staff
- Updated
The Hancock County School District on Wednesday announced that it would implement a new district wide schedule beginning in September, which includes several days each month during which all students will be distance learners.
In a letter to parents, the district stated that “this is a school year like none other and our students, teachers, and parents have done a wonderful job of adapting to all the changes.”
“However, one thing has not changed and that is our dedication to providing students with the very best education possible, thereby giving them the opportunity to excel in whatever they choose to do in life,” the letter states. “At the beginning of the school year, parents were given the opportunity to choose for their child to attend school traditionally each day or participate in distance learning. Since that time, many students who chose to attend school traditionally have had to quarantine for weeks at a time, thereby becoming temporary distance learners. The reality of this school year is that any students could become a distance learner at any given time. Consequently, it is imperative that all students are prepared to distance learn at any time and teachers are prepared to provide services for the ever changing number of both traditional and distance leaders.”
The new schedule can be found on the district’s website.
Teachers will also begin training students on how to communicate during distance learning.
“It is very important that both parents and students understand that attendance will still be recorded each day and that students with excessive absences will still be reported to the truancy officer,” the letter states. “Grades will continue to be assigned following normal district grading policies as listed in the student handbook and all grades will continue to reflect performance on academic standards.”
The letter stresses that the district does not expect “parents to become the teacher” and trained teachers will continue to provide instruction for students.
“However, we do need parents to be vigilant in ensuring that each child participates daily in distance learning activities and submitted required assignment,” the letter states. “Students who do not have Internet access will be provided with learning opportunities that do not require access to the Internet. Our teachers have become quite resourceful in finding ways to share information with students and families. We are certain that the same dedication, innovation, and determination that made us an “A” district last year will now ensure that our students excel during these unprecedented times.”
Superintendent Alan Dedeaux said that it “just makes sense that our next step is to get everyone experiences with all students being distance learners in the event we should be faced with that again.”
“Hopefully, we will not have a need for all students to distance learn, however, it is important for all of use to be ready if we are faced with it at some time,” Dedeaux said.
