The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees during a special meeting on Thursday voted to terminate the contract of Superintendent Teresa Merwin.
“Such a decision is not taken lightly; however the Board is confident that our principals and district leaders are the collective team necessary to guide the district to greatness,” a release from the board stated. “The board will immediately begin a search for an interim superintendent and permanent superintendent.”
Merwin was appointed superintendent in May 2021 and assumed those duties on July 1.
