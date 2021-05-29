The Hancock County School District school board on Saturday announced the appointment of Theresa Merwin as the district’s new superintendent.
Merwin is replacing Alan Dedeaux, who is set to retire next month.
“The HCSD has chosen Theresa Merwin to lead the district beginning July 1, 2021,” HCSD board president Dr. Jennifer Seal said in a press release issued Saturday. “We accepted applications from many strong candidates and after interviewing, Mrs. Merwin was selected. Mrs. Merwin has a strong desire to be successful. She has demonstrated this at Thames Elementary School by increasing the school’s accountability rating 114 points, moving it from a 301 to a 415. We are looking forward to her and her family becoming a part of our community as she leads some of the most dedicated administrators and teachers in the states. She is welcomed to our educational community.”
According to the release, Merwin has 23 years of experience in public school education. She has served as principal of Thames Elementary School in Hattiesburg, MS for the past four years.
Merwin’s prior experience also includes serving as Director of Research, Evaluation, and Assessment; Director of Career and Technical Education; and District Testing Coordinator, the release states. Also during her tenure at Thames, the release states, Merwin increased and sustained school performance from a “D” to a “B,” and led multiple school culture reformations utilizing school data for strategic planning and goal setting.
Under her leadership, Thames Elementary received the MAPE Governor’s Award in 2020 and 2021 as well as the MS Association of Partners in Education Governor’s Award.
“Hancock is home,” Merwin said in the release. “I have prepared diligently for this role and I am thankful for the opportunity to once again serve the children of the HCSD.”
Prior to her work at Thames Elementary, Merwin served as a teacher at Hancock High School and Hancock County Career Technical Center. She also served as an assistant principal at Hancock North Central Elementary and West Hancock Elementary, the release states.
According to the release, Merwin is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business technology education and a master of science in technology education. Merwin has a Certificate of Endorsement in Administration and recently completed the Prospective Superintendent Leadership Academy, hosted by the Mississippi School Boards Association as part of the 2020-2021 class.
Merwin’s contract is for three years with an annual salary of $125,000.
