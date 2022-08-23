The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rhett Ladner as interim superintendent for the 2022— 2023 school year.
According to a release from the district, the decision was made during a special meeting held on Aug. 23.
Last week, the board terminated the contract of superintendent Teresa Merwin.
Ladner is a graduate of Hancock North Central, Pearl River Community College, and the University of Southern Mississippi where he earned a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, the release states.
Ladner has worked in education for the past 28 years, 21 of those spent as a K—12 administrator, the release states.
In addition, he has served as the assistant superintendent of Pascagoula—Gautier School District and the Perry County School District; principal of Beaumont Elementary, Perry Central High, Hancock High, Lumberton Elementary, Vancleave Middle, and Vancleave High schools, the release states.
In 2017, he was inducted into the Jostens Renaissance Hall of Fame and named the 2017 Jackson County Administrator of the Year, 2013 Jostens Renaissance National Educator of the Year, 2012 Mississippi 4th Congressional District Administrator of the Year, 2012 Hancock County Administrator of the Year, and in 2007 and 2006 Perry County Administrator of the Year, the release states.
“As educators, we must change the world for the better through our everyday work in our schools,” Ladner said in the release. “Our schools and classrooms are the nests nurturing our world’s future, which depends on the investment we make in each student.”
Ladner added that it is his “lifelong dream to be a part of the innovative leadership team of the Hancock County School District to be the number one school district in the State of Mississippi.”
