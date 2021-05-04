The Hancock County School District has announced registration for the 2021-2022 school year for returning students and kindergarteners.
You are encouraged to register your children as soon as possible to allow for adequate planning of teachers, and to allow students’ schedules and teacher assignments to be prepared before students return on Tuesday, August 3rd. As part of the registration process this year, you will be asked to complete a form indicating if your address has changed since you last registered your child(ren). If your address has not changed, you will be allowed to continue the registration process. If your address has changed, you will be required to provide three documents as proof of residency as you have done in the past. Documents that are accepted as proof of residency may be found on our district website. For returning students, registration may be completed online by going to the district website at www.hancockschools.net. You will be provided with your child(ren)’s Info Snap Code by the school in the next few days. This code is specific to your child and will be needed for registration. If you do not receive a Snap Code, you may call the school your child will be attending and they will be able to provide it to you.
Registration for returning students should be complete by May 21st.
Kindergarten registration should be completed online May 24th through June 4th. You may visit the elementary schools on June 3rd and 4th to present the required documentation.
This information can also be found on our district website, and will be available through the Hancock Highlights Newsletter. If you are currently not receiving the Hancock Highlights district newsletter, please visit our district website to sign up to receive it.
Please register your children as soon as possible BEFORE school begins so that our district and schools can better prepare for the 2021-2022 school year. Hancock County School District is looking forward to a wonderful 2021-2022 school year.
