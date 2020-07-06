Hancock County School District announces '20-'21 reopening plan
- Sea Coast Echo
-
- Updated
- 0
The Hancock County School District on Monday announced its plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
The plan is threefold; a traditional schedule; a hybrid schedule; and a distance learning schedule.
“The plan takes into consideration the recommendations and guidelines of the Center for Disease Control, the Mississippi Department of Health, and the Mississippi Department of Education,” Hancock County School District Superintendent Alan Dedeaux said in a press release. “Safety is our first and foremost concern of all those involved — our students, their families, faculty, staff, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and community.”
As of right now, the district plans to follow the traditional schedule with all students returning to school on Aug. 6, the release states. For parents with “medically fragile” children, there is the option of distance learning.
However, the plan is subject to change as new guidelines are received from Gov. Tate Reeves, the MSDH, and MDE, the release states.
“Our hope is that no matter what we may face ahead, teaching and learning will continue, it just may look a little different from what our normal has been,” Dedeaux said.
A full reopening plan, along with frequently asked questions, can be viewed at www.hancockschools.net.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news updates? Signup today!
Headlines
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- BWSD sets parameters for return to school
- COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Mississippi; three new cases in Hancock County
- Mississippi Gaming Commission orders masks worn inside casinos
- MSDH reports 870 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths statewide
- MSDH reports 990 new cases of COVID-19, four new deaths
- MSDH reports 653 new cases and 9 new deaths statewide
- Deborah Ann Singletary
- Reading in the Park returns next Tuesday, July 7
- Joyce Colson Hicks, “Maw Maw Red”
- Joan Desforges Wilkinson
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Calendar
View Demo e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.