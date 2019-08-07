The 2019 Hancock County Republican Primary yielded almost as many run-off races as it did clear winners on Tuesday.

Incumbent Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam won his re-election bid by a wide margin on Tuesday, defeating former Justice Court Judge Tommy Carver, Sr., with 66,710 votes to Carver's 2,854, in unofficial totals.

Current Diamondhead City Councilman Kodie Koenenn also clearly won his Republican primary bid to replace outgoing District 3 Supervisor Blaine LaFontaine, who instead ran for state Sen. Dist. 46.

Koenenn earned 1,425 votes in unofficial totals, or roughly 56 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Fred Sullivan earned 498 votes; Carl L. Necaise, 327; and Danny N. Johnson, 301.

Koenenn essentially won the post Tuesday, since there was no Democratic candidate in the race.

Incumbent District 2 Supervisor Greg Shaw prevailed Tuesday over former Supervisor Kenny Hoda, earning about 56 percent of the vote. Shaw will face independent candidate Henry Ward in the November General Election.

District 5 Supervisor Darrin "Bo" Ladner also won his primary race over challenger Diana Ladner, earning nearly 64 percent of the vote.

Theresa Ryan won the Republican nomination for District 1 Supervisor, defeating Kurt A. Necaise 659 to 596 in unofficial totals. In November, Ryan will face incumbent District 1 Supervisor David Yarbrough, an Independent; and Democratic candidate Jefferson "Buster" Verdin.

Incumbent District 4 Supervisor Scotty Adam was unopposed in the Republican primary on Tuesday, but will face Democratic candidate Thaddeus Collier in November.

One of the most heated Republican primary races on Tuesday -- for the post of Hancock Circuit Clerk -- ended up in a run-off. Kendra "KK" Ladner Necaise earned 2,903 votes Tuesday, or a little more than 30 percent. She will face Tammy Garber -- who earned 1,953 votes, or about 20 percent -- in the Aug. 27 run-off. Kevin Ladner earned 1,462 votes; Ray Ladner, Jr., earned 1,456; and Johnny Rutherford earned 1,774.

Incumbent Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk will also head to a run-off against Jeff Hair.

Faulk earned 4,324 votes to Hair's 2,880 and C. Crittenden's 2,094.

The only other clear winner on Tuesday was incumbent Constable Place 2 Ray Seal, Jr., who defeated Chad N. Dorn and Oliver W. Lee.

For the Constable Place 3 post, Paul Taylor and Albert Biehl will meet in the Aug. 27 run-off.

Justice Court Judge 2 J.A. "Jay' Lagasse, III, will head to the run-off against challenger Brian S. Necaise.

In the Justice Court Judge 3 race, Republicans Eric Moran and Roger Estopinal will meet again in the run-off, having outpaced Roland Flowers, Jr., Adam Landrum and Judith Redshaw.