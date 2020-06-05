NAACP Hancock County President Gregory Barabino will be among the peaceful protestors that will gather in Gulfport this Saturday.
“Innocent lives are being taken,” Barabino said.
He said the protests are important for raising awareness and having discussions.
The protests will take place in Gulfport on Saturday. The first, “Unity March and Prayer,” will start at 9 a.m. at Jones Park and continue to the steps of the Gulfport Police Station. For more
information call Greg Whitfield at 228-860-0331.
The second protest, “#PROTESTFORPEACE,” will take place in Jones Park at 6 p.m.
